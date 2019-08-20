64,306 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after buying an additional 597,017 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

