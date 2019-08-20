$54.92 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report sales of $54.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 billion. McKesson reported sales of $53.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $222.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.94 billion to $225.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $225.90 billion to $234.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after buying an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after buying an additional 536,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,981. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.