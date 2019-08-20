51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

JOBS opened at $72.33 on Friday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

