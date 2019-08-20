51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
JOBS opened at $72.33 on Friday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
