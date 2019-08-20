$44.94 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $44.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.92 million and the highest is $46.40 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $39.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $175.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.89 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $191.06 million, with estimates ranging from $179.91 million to $204.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

CTRE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 652,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 105.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 209,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

