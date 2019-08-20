400 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,733,600. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

