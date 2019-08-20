3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. 259,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.