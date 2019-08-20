3,854 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 206.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WASH. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

