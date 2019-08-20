$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,131. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $86.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

