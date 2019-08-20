$29.99 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post sales of $29.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.87 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $34.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $120.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.31 million to $120.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.04 million, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $126.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

WSR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 170,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

