$231.88 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report sales of $231.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.18 million and the lowest is $227.15 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $197.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $919.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $931.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $943.30 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $970.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 9,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 311.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

