20,000 Shares in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $39.68.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

