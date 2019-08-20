2,000 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

