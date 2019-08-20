$2.76 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.84. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.67.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,972.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,002. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teleflex by 81.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 264,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $367.86. 217,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,885. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

