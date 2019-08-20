$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.74.

NYSE:W traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,750. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $29,327.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,386.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $935,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,891,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,433 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

