$192.30 Million in Sales Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to post $192.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.40 million and the highest is $193.20 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $201.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $756.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.28 million to $759.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $793.74 million, with estimates ranging from $773.98 million to $813.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $74,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $280,440.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,550 shares of company stock worth $3,537,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 1,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,657. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $210.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

