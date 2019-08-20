13,695 Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

