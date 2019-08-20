1,310 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ABB by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 188,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,075,000 after buying an additional 175,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 12,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ABB by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 642,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 381,170 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,451. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.