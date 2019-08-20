$1.72 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.65. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,242 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $101.94. 3,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.