$1.69 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,914 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,564,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 284,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after purchasing an additional 363,725 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 118,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

