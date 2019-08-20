$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $9,194,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $13,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,550. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.