$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ubiquiti Networks’ earnings. Ubiquiti Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ubiquiti Networks.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 180.91% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

UBNT stock remained flat at $$110.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $174.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBNT. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 700.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.