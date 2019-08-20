$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.01. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,703. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,048,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,773,841.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,075,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,352.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,564 shares of company stock worth $9,199,089. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.