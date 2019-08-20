$0.23 EPS Expected for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USD Partners.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USDP. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 138.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

USDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.61%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

