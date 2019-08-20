-$0.19 EPS Expected for INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 20.94. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

