-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 224,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 850,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $432.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.06.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

