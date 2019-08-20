$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.29. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,575,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

