-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $41,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 396,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,961. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

