-$0.14 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,021.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

