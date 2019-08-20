-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $102.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.30. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.