-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $232,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $721,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,595,195 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 738,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,090. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

