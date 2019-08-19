Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.30

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.30 and last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 69358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,199 shares in the company, valued at $239,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $4,520,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

