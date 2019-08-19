Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $135,811.62 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $69,673.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 2,500 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $106,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 1,979,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 221.0% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,211 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,020,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

