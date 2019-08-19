Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $2,855.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00265710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01354964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093782 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,473,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,178,300 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.