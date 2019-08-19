Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market cap of $817,447.00 and $30,826.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.27 or 0.04727540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.