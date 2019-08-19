Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zafgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). Zafgen posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zafgen.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ZFGN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 150,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,384. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.46. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zafgen by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 474,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zafgen (ZFGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.