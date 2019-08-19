Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGX shares. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin Costello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,810 shares in the company, valued at $214,717.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $96,180. Corporate insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in PRGX Global by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

PRGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.