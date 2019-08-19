Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 43 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

