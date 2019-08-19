Zacks: IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $677,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 44,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.