Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to “Hold”

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of LEVL opened at $23.85 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

