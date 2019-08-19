Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLPEY. ValuEngine upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.