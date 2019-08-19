Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Hold”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 580,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,586. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 507.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 241,437 shares during the period.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

