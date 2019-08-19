Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLK. TheStreet lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $849.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.83. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

