Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Sell

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$48.30 on Monday. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.19.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

