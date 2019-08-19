Zacks: inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given inTest an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. inTest has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

