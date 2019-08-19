Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.53). Xencor reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,260%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,271,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 277,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $11,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 213,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,319. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

