Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Chaparral Energy posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHAP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

CHAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

In other Chaparral Energy news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 554,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,170,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,828,107 shares of company stock worth $8,615,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Strategic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 316,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

