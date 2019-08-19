Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $964,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,777 shares of company stock worth $2,098,712 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,358.1% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.42. 258,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.