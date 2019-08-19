Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.39. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. 1,323,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

