Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 15,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.