Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,096.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,144 shares of company stock valued at $754,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.61. 174,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

