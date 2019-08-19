Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,096.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,144 shares of company stock valued at $754,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.61. 174,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.